Year in Review: A look back at some of the most viewed and watched stories of 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, NBC 5 is taking a look back over the past 12 months at the stories that grabbed the most attention of our viewers.

Here's a list of some of the most viewed articles and videos of 2023 on NBCDFW.com, broken down by category.

MOST READ LOCAL STORIES OF 2023

There was no shortage of dramatic events in North Texas in 2023, from local crime to airport meltdowns. Here is a look back at the most-read local news stories this year on NBCDFW.com.

MOST READ TEXAS NEWS STORIES OF 2023

From new laws to statewide lockdowns to celestial events in the skies above the Lone Star State, here are the most-read articles from around Texas in 2023.

MOST READ LOCAL SPORTS STORIES OF 2023

This year, North Texas sports fans saw a World Series victory for the Rangers and a change of ownership for the Mavericks. Here are the most-read sports stories from around North Texas in 2023.

MOST READ NATIONAL NEWS STORIES OF 2023

From climate change to exploding fruit to robot removal, here are the 10 stories from around the United States that North Texans clicked on the most in 2023.

MOST READ ENTERTAINMENT STORIES OF 2023

From celebrity scandals, transformations, and bombshell revelations, 2023 had its fair share of entertainment news out of Texas, Hollywood, and beyond. Here are the top 10 entertainment stories North Texans read the most this year.

MOST OUTRAGEOUS VIDEOS OF 2023

Rambunctious reptiles, boozy bears, and fleeing forklifts were among the wildest moments caught on video this year. See the list (and watch the clips again) here.