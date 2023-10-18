NBC 5 to once again broadcast Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 at Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower, in collaboration with Hunt Realty Investments, Inc., will once again ring in the new year by presenting the eighth edition of the iconic Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower Presented by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (AC-CCSWB) fireworks show, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at precisely 11:59 p.m.

The downtown Dallas sky on New Year's Eve will come alive with a breathtaking display featuring over 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects launched from Reunion Tower, a stunning 259 LED light display and nearly 300 drones, making it a truly one-of-a-kind event.

AC-CCSWB returns for its second year as the event's title sponsor. The company is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs over 8,500 associates who operate seven production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving over 31 million consumers.

Pyrotecnico, one of the nation's leading fireworks companies, will be responsible for launching 15,000 pounds of fireworks from Reunion Tower. The drone light show, meticulously engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, will illuminate the night sky at heights of up to 400 feet, creating a mesmerizing array of visual elements and an immersive experience above the Dallas skyline.

"This year's Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower celebration is our yearly gift to the city," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz. "Thanks to our friends at AC-CCSWB, KXAS and Nexstar, it returns this year with heightened enthusiasm for another unique show. Following months of planning, we are delighted to officially announce the return of this spectacular event."

Adding to the New Year's Eve festivities, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS will broadcast "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024" throughout North Texas from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, in cooperation with Nexstar Media Group Inc., which will extend its reach to additional markets across the country. Dallas' No. 1 radio station, The Spot (98.7 FM), will simulcast the celebration, ensuring it remains one of Dallas' most beloved annual events.

Crown Block, the restaurant in Reunion Tower and the Hyatt Regency Hotel Dallas will host a series of events throughout the weekend, with details to be unveiled shortly. Those interested are encouraged to visit crownblockdallas.com and hyatt.com for reservations.

For the latest updates on this year's "Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower," including information on partners, viewing options, and street closures, please visit reuniontower.com.