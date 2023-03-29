Sneak Peek Inside New Restaurant Atop Reunion Tower

You’ll soon be able to dine at the top of Reunion Tower again.

Three years after the pandemic forced the restaurant inside the iconic building to close, Crown Block is preparing to open its doors.

Guests will ride an elevator 560 feet to the top of “The Ball” and be greeted by a sushi bar, pastry bar and a 360-degree view of the Dallas skyline.

“It’s activation right away when you walk in,” said Chef Kim Canteenwall.

Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau are behind the new steak and seafood restaurant.

The Las Vegas husband and wife team are credited with developing some of the top dining experiences in destinations like Las Vegas and Vancouver. They've quickly found a home in Dallas. Their son is currently attending SMU.

“I think Dallas is one of the most dynamic restaurant cities in the country,” said Blau. “You love to eat out.”

Hunt Realty tapped the couple to reimagine the space after the pandemic forced the prior restaurant to close.

“It was really important to focus on the concept that not only tourists will want to come and see and visit but something locals are really proud of,” said Tyler Kleinert with Hunt Realty.

Texas-sourced beef, seafood, spirits and ingredients will be a focus, along with sushi, pastry and shareable plates.

Unlike past restaurants inside Reunion Tower, this one will not spin.

The tight, circular space does create challenges. Staff must juggle transporting food between kitchens on multiple floors, but the trade-off is the view.

“This is really one of the most iconic buildings in the state of Texas and to get the opportunity to open a restaurant in Reunion Tower in partnership with Hunt Realty was really the opportunity of a lifetime,” Blau said.

Crown Block opens Monday, April 17. The restaurant will begin accepting reservations on Monday, April 3.

The restaurant will also operate a private event space for receptions and dinners called The Crown Room located one floor below. It will still be able to spin.