Reunion Tower to install Lone Star NYE fireworks Thursday

Installation is set to begin Thursday morning of the fireworks and pyrotechnics atop Dallas’ Reunion Tower that will light up the Downtown Dallas skyline when the clock hits midnight as part of the official Lone Star NYE celebration Sunday night.

“We built [the display] so that it can be seen anywhere that you can see Reunion Tower,” said Reunion Tower president Dusti Groskreutz. “We have effects coming off all levels of the tower, of the legs, off the rooftops, up to 600 feet in the air.”

Aside from the thousands of pyrotechnic effects that will make up bulk of the Lone Star NYE show, there will also be a synchronized drone show made up of 500 light-up drones.

This is the eighth year that Reunion Tower has partnered with Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. to help produce what has become the signature New Year’s Eve celebration in the southwest.

Groskreutz, the Reunion Tower president, said that she considers the show to be a gift to the City of Dallas, one that has helped to make Dallas one of the premier destinations for New Year’s Eve anywhere.

“We realized [the celebration] could be much more spectacular on New Year’s Eve and put it on the map alongside Paris, or Sydney, or New York,” Groskreutz said. “Right now, we are the number one show in the central time zone and we are trying to spread our wings, and not just for us. We are doing this to put Dallas on the map.”