Wylie ISD Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Wylie ISD announced Wednesday that a staff member of Burnett Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the individual was on campus during the past week as part of staff development activities and the staff was notified today.

The district said it is monitoring the situation and providing updates as needed.

A video provided by the district details what process they will take when a student or staff member tests positive.

In the video, Amy Hillin, the district's Health Service Coordinator said the district will first begin the practice of contact tracing up to two days prior to the individual testing positive or showing symptoms.

The district is considering "close contact" as someone who has been within six feet of the individual for 15 minutes or more.

Once they have determined which individuals were in close contact with the person who tested positive, they will receive a notification and will be asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.

If they don't have any symptoms they will be able to return after that 14 days regardless of a negative test during that time.

Once everyone is notified, they will let the campus know that someone has tested positive on that campus, with no individual names being used.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.