A house in Wylie is once again going all out for Halloween on Thursday.

The front yard of the Jacobsen home on Autumn Hill Drive looks like a professional haunted house with animatronics and fog machines.

Every year for the last seven years, Adela and Darrell Jacobsen have created an incredible Halloween display for the kids and neighbors in Wylie, hosting trick-or-treaters from near and far.

The display gets bigger and better every year, and so does the number of visitors. Local police have even come to assist with traffic flow on the streets.

This year, the Jacobsens are adding a charity twist by collecting donations for the Dallas SPCA animal shelter.

"We love Halloween and we love kids. We're very passionate about fun and Halloween," Adela Jacobsen said. "This Halloween is very special because we're doing a drive for SPCA. We hope all neglected animals will get some help, even just a little bit."

The family has a donation box and plans to buy and deliver supplies for the shelter once the display comes down.

It takes them about a month to put all their decorations up, which amounts to hundreds of pieces inside and outside the home.

As for how they collect it all — the couple saves money by shopping the big post-Halloween sales the year before.

"It's a lot of hard work. But when you love something you can get through everything,” said Adela Jacobsen. "We want people to smile. This is our goal. We want kids to smile. We want parents to smile, we want them to come and feel good about everything.”

You can find the display on Autumn Hill Drive in Wylie. It’s the largest display in the neighborhood, so you can’t miss it.