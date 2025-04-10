The first Mega Millions drawing under revised rules that offer slightly better odds and bigger payouts resulted in Texas players winning $283,000 more in prize money, the Texas Lottery says.

On Tuesday, Mega Millions changed the structure of its multi-state lottery, hiking the ticket price from $2 to $5 and improving the odds of winning a jackpot from 1 in 303 million to 1 in 290 million. The lottery said the higher ticket price also means the jackpot starts at $50 million and is expected to grow more quickly, with more jackpots exceeding $1 billion.

Under the new rules, prizes for tickets not matching all six numbers are also going up, with smaller winners now guaranteed at least $10 because of the automatic multiplier randomly selected for each play. That's where the Texas Lottery said Texas players cleaned up, taking home $283,496 more in prizes than they would have under the old game matrix.

The Texas Lottery said the built-in multiplier improves all winning non-Jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X, and that 18,158 winners in Texas across six different non-Jackpot prize tiers took home $350,934 in total prizes. Under the old prize structure, they would have won only $67,438.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that our players are picking up bigger prizes under the new Mega Millions game,” said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As players are coming into grocery stores, convenience stores, and lottery claim centers today to collect prizes that are two, three, four, five and ten times what they’ve seen in the past, it’s putting a smile on their faces, because that’s real, everyday money to most people. This is why the game change matters; it’s providing value to our players at every prize level and at every drawing.”

The new game offers no break-even prizes and non-jackpot prizes with a built-in multiplier range from at least $10 to as much as $10 million, compared to $2 to $1 million in the old game. See a full prize chart here.

With no jackpot winner in Tuesday's drawing, the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday is worth an estimated $72 million with a cash value option of $34.3 million.