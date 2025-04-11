North Texas HVAC companies brace for price hikes if tariffs return

Businesses across North Texas say they’re feeling a sense of tariff whiplash relieved by the 90-day pause on import duties against most countries announced by President Trump on Wednesday, but concerned about when those increased costs could return.

NBC 5 took a look inside the HVAC industry, where business owners say they’re trying to avoid passing the impact of tariffs onto working families.

Hart HVAC and Electric’s warehouse in Weatherford is full of the parts that go into air conditioning systems, and while they’re put together in-state, the pieces come from countries around the world.

Companies say if the tariffs are unpaused, homebuyers will face thousands of dollars more in costs.

“A lot of them we’ve seen break down and cry because they just don’t have the funds to do it as it is,” said David Hart, general manager of Hart HVAC and Electric.

For Hart, business was already getting harder with the cost of replacing an air conditioning system rising 50% in the last five years.

Then came the Trump administration’s announcement of tariffs.

If import duties on dozens of countries are unpaused in July, Hart told NBC 5 his business could be forced to raise prices as much as 20% for repairs.

“It could run thousands of dollars by the time it’s over with if we don’t get a grip on it, absolutely,” said Hart.

So why would tariffs make air conditioning systems pricier?

“Some of those things could have 150 to 200 different parts and pieces or components in them,” said John Driscoll, president of Winsupply Fort Worth. “And those come from all over the globe, really.”

A supplier who imports HVAC parts showed us just some of the pieces that make up a machine.

“Sheet metal, screws, all of those different things come from different parts of the world,” said Driscoll.

Even pieces that looked local could still be hit by tariffs: one gas canister pronounced itself “Made in the USA” — but from imported parts.

“The cylinder itself, there are not factories in the United States that make these cylinders,” said Driscoll.

Some companies told us that in the new era of on-and-off tariffs, running their business has never been more difficult.

“It makes it almost impossible to plan,” said Driscoll. “We don’t know what our costs are going to be day-to-day.”

And while they haven’t raised prices because of tariffs yet, some business owners said the end of the 90-day pause could force their hand.

“It’s our job and our mission to try to find a way to not have it impact the consumers as much as possible,” said Hart. “But it’s getting to a point now where it’s a reality.”