Six dead after helicopter crash in New York; Texas attorney weighs in

Federal investigators are on the ground in New York, where six people were killed when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon.

The chopper went down during a sightseeing tour.

Officials said a family visiting from Spain and the pilot were among the dead. Three children were on board.

Video shows the helicopter spiraling into the river, with debris trailing close behind.

“This case is fascinating because we have so much video of the actual crash sequence,” said Dallas-based aviation attorney Ladd Sanger.

Sanger said investigators will begin by analyzing the video. They'll also recover the wreckage and reassemble the aircraft to determine how it failed.

“Here we see the rotor system along with the mast, as well as part of what appears to be part of the engine cowling,” he said.

He noted a detached rotor, a missing tail boom and the helicopter's inverted position could all be key to the investigation.

Sanger represented the victims of a crash involving a similar helicopter in Hawaii in 2022. In that case, he said one of the nuts securing the tail boom failed.

He said investigators will look to see whether something similar happened in this crash.

In other cases, Sanger said, faulty hardware led the rotor to detach.

The question in this case, he said, will be what failed first.