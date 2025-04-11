Man arrested after stabbing, carjacking DoorDash driver in Fort Worth

A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a DoorDash driver in the face and stole his car outside a Waffle House in South Fort Worth early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers responded to a cutting call at approximately 2:51 a.m. on March 29 in the 200 block of W. Rendon Crowley Road. According to an affidavit, the victim was doordashing and decided to stop and pick up food for himself when he was approached by a man asking for money. When the victim declined, the situation quickly turned violent.

The victim told police he had parked his white 2024 Toyota Camry outside the Waffle House and returned to his car after placing an order. That’s when the suspect, later identified as Quindarius Cartwright, approached his driver's side window asking for $5, then $20.

The victim declined but offered to buy the man a meal. When he stepped out of his car to do so, police say Cartwright stabbed him on the right side of his face. The victim tried to fight back and flee, but Cartwright continued attacking him, according to the affidavit. Cartwright then got into the victim’s car and drove away.

Fire department personnel treated the victim on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Fort Worth police received a call from a man claiming he had been stabbed. Officers located Cartwright near the 2400 block of Meacham Boulevard with blood on his hands. Police say he matched the description of the suspect from the earlier robbery.

Officers said Cartwright admitted to stabbing someone and stealing a white sedan. He then told police where he had abandoned the vehicle, which was confirmed to be the victim’s stolen car.

Surveillance video from the Waffle House showed Cartwright as the aggressor in the attack, authorities said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon under Texas Penal Code 29.03.

His bond is set at $150,000.