WTA Finals in Fort Worth All Week, a First for Texas

The best women’s tennis players in the world will be in Fort Worth all week for the WTA Finals.

Dickies Arena will play host to the crown jewel event of the women’s pro tennis tour, with play getting underway on Monday.

“I love the fact, especially as someone who lives in Fort Worth, that we are going to have international eyes on our city,” said Blair Henley, a sports journalist who covers the WTA and acts as a spokesperson for the WTA Finals. “DFW has an incredible tennis community. I am hoping they all show up and get to enjoy this world-class tennis.”

The WTA Finals have never been played in Texas before, and the last time this major sporting event was held in the United States was way back in 2005.

The matches will be broadcast in 160 countries to a projected viewing audience of 900 million people.

This is just the latest prestigious event to be held at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Since it opened in late 2019, Dickies Arena has hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the USA Gymnastics’ US Championships, the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, the AAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Conference Championships, the Professional Bull Riders’ World Championships, as well as many major concerts, and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

“We have shown a great track record of successful events from NCAA championships to USA gymnastics team trials, Olympic events, all kinds of different events we have hosted here,” said Jason Sands, the Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission. “We are building a reputation, and the word is getting out that Fort Worth is a world-class sports destination.”