Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Deep Ellum Bar

The family of a Texas woman killed in a shooting at a Deep Ellum bar is taking legal action against the business.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Danielle Maxine Jones’ family. Jones, 30, was out with her friends at Bitter End in Dallas on March 15 when she was fatally shot. A man, 37-year-old Rickey Gossett, was also killed. A third person was hurt.

Nuru Witherspoon is one of the attorneys representing Jones’ family.

“Everyone who lives in Dallas or comes to visit Dallas at some point or time is going to go into Deep Ellum. Every single weekend, there’s thousands of people that go into Deep Ellum,” Witherspoon said. “On the day Ms. Jones was killed at the Bitter End, it wasn’t as safe as it should have or as safe as it could have been.”

Witherspoon said the lawsuit is about safety and security, both of which he said were lacking at the bar. The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County district court, alleges there were lax security procedures “despite being aware that violent crimes often occur in Deep Ellum”.

Attorneys said the shooter had interactions that should have led to actions being taken that could have prevented escalation.

“This shooter had engaged the individuals at the door, that were checking ID. They didn’t have security. They just had individuals checking ID. Those individuals probably had an opportunity to call police. Had the police been called, this guy would've been arrested or asked not to trespass,” Witherspoon.

Multiple emails were sent to Bitter End on Tuesday seeking comment, but none have been returned as of this writing. NBC 5 also attempted to reach the bar for comment on Tuesday at the Deep Ellum location, but it was closed.

Jones leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

Andrea Miles is also an attorney with the Witherspoon Law Group, representing Jones’ family.

“Her son is left here on earth without her. The family is mourning,” Miles said. “Her son is eight-years-old. She comes from a tight-knit family. She has a good relationship with her mom and her sister, and this is just tragic for them.”

Police have not described a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.