2 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Deep Ellum Bar

Two people are dead after a shooting in Deep Ellum on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Elm Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the incident began when a dispute at the Bitter End bar, located at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elm Street, led to a shooting.

Witnesses informed officers that shots were fired from the sidewalk into the bar, police said.

According to police, a male and a female were injured as a result of the shooting. Both victims were taken to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

No information about the suspects is available at this time.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.