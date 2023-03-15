Dallas

2 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Deep Ellum Bar

By Hannah Jones

Two people are dead after a shooting in Deep Ellum on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Elm Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the incident began when a dispute at the Bitter End bar, located at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elm Street, led to a shooting.

Witnesses informed officers that shots were fired from the sidewalk into the bar, police said.

According to police, a male and a female were injured as a result of the shooting. Both victims were taken to Baylor Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

No information about the suspects is available at this time.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 11 hours ago

New Image, Video Released Nearly One Year Following Dallas Model's Murder

Dallas 12 hours ago

Four Decades Later, Woman Reunites With Dallas Couple Who Found Her Abandoned

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdeep ellum
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us