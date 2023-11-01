World Series in lesson plan at DeSoto ISD school

At first blush, the World Series and math might not seem like they go together. Both were part of the lesson plan for 8th and 7th graders at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in DeSoto.

'They don't see the math that's involved in real-life scenarios," DeSoto ISD math teacher Tonisha Hedge said. "We try to draw in the real-life experience any opportunity we can; and because they're doing the World Series and it's Texas, go Rangers!"

Hedge used the World Series to help explain geometry concepts and more.

"Today we're gonna go over Pythagorean theorem," Hedge told the class. "So tell me, what do you know about a baseball diamond?"

Students used World Series-related math problems to solve for answers like, how far the throw from 2nd base to home plate?

Hedge listened as students reasoned out their answers. "Ok, our math is mathing," Hedge said. "Round of applause!"

"When I'm doing math I just think of it as gibberish. It just looks crazy," Joshua McClellan said. "But one think I'm really learning is how I can incorporate math and baseball."

"There's tons of math in sports," Hedge said. "It give us an opportunity to show students where the math relates in the real world because we always get the question, well when am I gonna use this?"

"I'm not a huge math person. I struggle most of the time," Isabella Hernandez said. "It is very interesting to see how math can connect to real-world things, as it should. You know math is everywhere!"

The World Series math lesson was a game-changer.

DeSoto ISD will hold a district-wide showcase for families to learn more about unique learning experiences at the district's schools. It starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until noon on Saturday, November 4, at DeSoto High School, located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.