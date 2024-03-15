Woman who accused Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott of sexual assault files civil lawsuit

A woman who has accused Dak Prescott of sexual assault, filed a civil suit against the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Thursday.

The suit was filed in Dallas County and asks for monetary damages.

The woman claims she was assaulted in February of 2017 while in a vehicle with Prescott, according to the suit petition.

Prescott has denied the allegations.

Prescott filed a civil suit on Monday, March 11, saying he was the victim of extortion after the woman and her attorneys sent a letter asking for $100 million.

Both Prescott and the Fort Worth woman have also filed criminal complaints.