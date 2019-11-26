Woman Wanted After Baby Jesus Figurine Stolen From Parker County Nativity Scene

Investigators in Parker County are hoping someone can help identify a woman who was recorded on video taking a baby Jesus figurine and manger decorations from a Nativity scene.

The decorations were installed Saturday in front of a home on the 100 block of Miramar Circle just hours before a woman walked up to the manger at about 8:40 p.m.

The homeowners, Oliver and Pamela Washburn, said they installed a camera system to discourage vandals and theft.

It captured the woman walking up to the manger at about 8:40 p.m. and kneeling down in front of the Jesus figurine before making off with the baby and several other decorations.

"As a Christian we're supposed to forgive and forget," Oliver Washburn said. "Hopefully it's a life lesson that she'll remember and change her life around."

The thief was described as white, petite, between 20 and 30 years old with medium-length, auburn-colored hair and red and white checkered Vans shoes.

A cast of her footprint showed she wore approximately a size 7 shoe. She was wearing a black beanie with a frown-face logo, black yoga-type pants and a black hoodie with a moth graphic design on the front. Police said she may have also been wearing black paint under her eyes, black fingernails, fake eyelashes and gold hoop earrings.

"Thieves have sunk to a new low," Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. "When we catch up with her, she'll be charged with criminal mischief and theft."

Fowler added anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

Tipsters could earn a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.