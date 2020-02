A woman was uninjured after she was rescued from her vehicle that was submerged in high water Thursday morning in Cleburne, officials said.

The Johnson County Office of Emergency Management posted pictures of the rescue on Twitter that showed the front end of the vehicle flooded in over two feet of water.

"The woman driving was rescued by JCSO as the FD water rescue team was pulling up on scene. She is uninjured," the office tweeted.