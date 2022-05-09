Woman Shot Twice in Groin Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot twice in the groin during an argument at a convenience store overnight Sunday.

According to police, officers were notified about the shooting at 1:22 a.m. Monday after a woman showed up at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with two gunshot wounds.

Investigators looking into the shooting learned the woman was injured at Joe's Food Mart at Miller Avenue and U.S. Highway 287 when two people got into an argument and someone started shooting.

Police did not say if the victim was one of the two people involved in the argument or if she was a bystander. Her current condition is not known.

Fort Worth police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and they have not announced any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department and reference report number 220035703.