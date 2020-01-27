Woman Shot Dead Outside Far North Dallas Walmart

Police in Dallas are searching for the gunman they say shot and killed a woman Sunday night outside a Walmart.

Dallas police spokeswoman Sr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez said officers were called about 9:25 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Walmart located on the 15200 block of Montfort Drive, in Far North Dallas.

Gutierrez said the suspect and the woman were seen walking together in the store parking lot before shots rang out. The woman was found dead at the scene.

Gutierrez said they believe the suspected gunman ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

It's not clear if the gunman and the woman knew each other, Gutierrez said.

"It's unknown if they do know each other… they did walk out of the store together. But it's unknown if they knew one another," said Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez with Dallas Police. "The homicide detectives who are working the scene, they are going to get all the information that they can. Surveillance video, witnesses, whatever they can get. They are working very hard to find the person who committed this homicide."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through the iWATCH Dallas smartphone app.