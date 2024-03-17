Woman shoots her 80-year-old grandmother in the head, Dallas Police say

An 80-year-old woman is dead, and her granddaughter is behind bars following a shooting at a home in Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 30-year-old Kelsie Miles is charged with murder in the shooting death of 80-year-old Betty Hearn.

Dallas Police

The fatal shooting happened at about 5:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Colwick Avenue.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said Miles came into their station headquarters and told officers she had shot Hearn in Dallas. She also told them the Smith & Wesson .380 was in her car, which police recovered.

After getting a call from Grand Prairie Police, Dallas Police officers went to Hearn's home. After not getting a response from anyone inside, they forced their way into the residence.

Officers found Hearn on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. First responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the home to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead.

Miles was arrested and taken to the Dallas Police Headquarters by Grand Prairie officers. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail on her charge. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Hearn's family shared a statement with NBC 5 following the grandmother's death.

"This is a tragedy for our family. We truly loved our sister, mother, and grandmother. Please respect our privacy at this time."

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.