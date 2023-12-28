Woman says her brother was one of two killed in shooting outside Dallas beauty supply store

Dallas detectives are calling the killing of two men outside a shopping center a capital murder investigation.

No amount of growing memorials can bring understanding for the pain and violence two Dallas families are now enduring.

Staphanie Sharp says her brother, 51-year-old Morland Smith is one of two men killed outside a shopping center in the 9500 block of Scyene Road near Saint Augustine early Wednesday.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling,” Sharp said. “It’s anger, it’s pain, it’s disbelief.”

Dallas police detectives say just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a shooting and found Smith and 22-year-old Jamarcus Irving. Both had been shot and neither survived.

Yellow evidence markers indicated dozens of rounds were fired outside the beauty supply business with several windows shot out. Investigators have not said if the suspect or suspects targeted either victim.

Jacqueline Edwards said Smith, her longtime partner, had just run out to get some breakfast nearby.

“He called me right before it happened,” Smith said. “He asked me if I wanted a donut.”

Edwards says she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt Smith, described as a loving brother and uncle with a caring heart and good soul.

“I just feel like in my heart they’re not going to get away with this,” Edwards said.

DPD has set up a $5000 Crimestoppers reward for any information. Sharp hoping any incentive will help lead to an arrest.

“If anybody knows anything about these people don’t hold nothing back,” Sharp said. “Please, it could be your family, it could be somebody you know.”