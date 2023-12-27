Shooting outside beauty supply store in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

One person is dead, and another is fighting for their life following a shooting outside of a beauty supply store in Dallas' Sycene neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road around 9:30 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims ultimately died at the scene from their injuries, and the other victim, who is in critical condition, was taken to a local hospital.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released to the public. Authorities have not revealed any details about the suspect's description.