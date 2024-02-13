Woman provided fentanyl-laced pills that killed boyfriend, Grapevine Police say

A North Texas woman was charged after police said she supplied the fentanyl that led to her boyfriend's overdose death in late 2023.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, Kami Ludwig is charged with felony first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old William Shane Nolen.

Grapevine Police

It happened on Nov. 20, 2023, at a home in the 4100 block of Mapelridge Drive.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said they responded to the home for a death investigation and found Nolen's body in his bedroom with signs related to an opioid overdose. Officers also found several pills.

Grapevine Police said Ludwig, who initially called 911, identified herself as Nolen's girlfriend and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Ludwig bought fentanyl-laced pills and gave them to Nolen, authorities said.

A warrant for Ludwig's arrest was issued on Friday, Feb. 9. Police said Ludwig turned herself in to authorities in Tarrant County on Monday, Feb. 12.

Ludwig's defense attorney, Tiffany Burks of the law firm Varghese Summersett, released a statement following her client's arrest.

"Any fentanyl-related death is a tragedy, and our condolences go out to the friends and family affected by the sudden loss of former judge Shane Nolan. Fentanyl murder is a serious accusation, and judgment should be withheld until all the facts and circumstances are known. We proudly defend Kami as she, too, struggles with the loss of a beloved friend." - Tiffany Burks

A new law went into effect on September 1, 2023, creating a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death, according to Grapevine Police.

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

WHAT IS RAINBOW FENTANYL?

In August 2022 the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public advisory about the alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available nationwide.

Brightly-colored fentanyl, dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" in the media, is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. The DEA said every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning of fentanyl appearing in bright colors, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy.