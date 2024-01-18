Dallas Schools host fentanyl discussion

The fentanyl crisis is sweeping the nation and North Texas is no exception.

Thursday night, Dallas ISD held an information session on the deadly drug at Thomas Jefferson High School. The group tonight was small, but the message was effective.

Eduardo Chavez is the special agent in charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. He’s had these talks countless times and each time with the same passion as the last.

“Unfortunately, every time we go to one of these events, I’ll have a group of loved ones come to me and tell me their story,” Chavez said.

He’s tracked drugs and distributors for decades across North Texas and beyond. He said he’s never seen anything like fentanyl.

Just two milligrams are considered a lethal dose.

“Just one pill can change the course of an entire family’s life into tragedy. It’s worth repeating over and over again,” he said.

Just this month, fentanyl drug dealer, Jason Villanueva, was sentenced in Fort Worth after using Instagram to lure teens was sentenced in Fort Worth.

And in Dallas this month, three defendants were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a drug ring that cost three teenagers their lives.

Thursday’s session, in particular, was made up of mostly educators and administrators which Chavez says can be the first line of defense.

“Fatalities when it comes to fentanyl are young kids, 12 to 24-year-olds,” he said. “So, from an educator’s perspective, they sometimes see changes in behavior in their students sometimes even before parents might.”

For more information on fentanyl visit https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html