Grand jury issues first fentanyl-related murder indictment in Tarrant County

A man is facing a murder charge after Fort Worth Police say he sold fentanyl-laced pills that killed a man in September.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that a grand jury returned an indictment in the death of 26-year-old Brandon Harrison, a man who overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamine on Sept. 18.

In a partially redacted arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Fort Worth Police said 46-year-old Jacob Lindsay sold Harrison the drugs that killed him and charged him with his murder. The indictment is believed the be the first application in Tarrant County of a state law passed earlier this year.

"As of Sept. 1, 2023, a new Texas law allows a person to be charged with murder if they supply or distribute fentanyl and it leads to a death. This is the first fentanyl murder case in Tarrant County and is being handled by the DA's new Narcotics Unit," the district attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.

According to the arrest document, Harrison was staying in a sober living facility when he was found unconscious by his roommate. No signs of trauma or foul play were seen, but investigators did discover in Harrison's pocket a small clear baggie containing a blue pill marked M30 and a small crystal-like rock.

Harrison's father gave investigators his son's phone and access code. Detectives found text messages between Harrison and an unidentified person arranging delivery of percs and meth outside the restaurant where he worked as a waiter.

Percs, police said, is slang for counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. The pills are typically small, marked M30, and, though they can come in a variety of colors, appear legitimate. Because they are counterfeit, police said they may contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or meth and are extremely dangerous.

In the arrest document, police contacted the person who delivered the percs and meth and set up another meeting. During that meeting, police said a clear baggy with six small blue pills marked WW27 was seen in Lindsay's lap and, when the car door was opened, they spilled onto the driver's seat, floorboard, and the ground.

"Officers believed these to be the counterfeit pills Jacob brought to deliver to Brandon," police said.

A mobile field test indicated the pills were presumptive positive for fentanyl.

Tarrant County Jail Jacob Lindsay, booking photo.

Lindsay, police said, consented to a search of his mobile phone and investigators found a text conversation between him and Harrison where he agreed to deliver drugs to him at his job along with a conversation with police setting up the second meeting.

Lindsay was originally charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The murder charge was added after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office completed Harrison's autopsy and determined his cause of death to be fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Fort Worth Police said while there are no other arrests expected connected to Harrison's death, the fentanyl overdose narcotics unit will continue pursuing those distributing fentanyl illegally and will charge those in violation of state law to the fullest extent.

WHAT IS FENTANYL?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder. If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

WHAT IS RAINBOW FENTANYL?

In August 2022 the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public advisory about the alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl available nationwide.

Brightly-colored fentanyl, dubbed "rainbow fentanyl" in the media, is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case. The DEA said every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning of fentanyl appearing in bright colors, sometimes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy.

WHAT IS NARCAN?

According to the manufacturer, "Narcan nasal spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond."

The active ingredient in Narcan is naloxone hydrochloride. Narcan is the brand name for the device that delivers naloxone into the nasal cavity.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, naloxone is an FDA-approved opioid antagonist medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose. SAMHSA said naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long so it's critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone.

WHAT IS NALOXONE?

According to the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse, naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by attaching itself to opioid receptors and either reversing or blocking the effects of opioids.

"Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. But, naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine.

Naloxone comes in two FDA-approved forms, injectable and as a nasal spray.

Naloxone works for only 30 to 90 minutes and many opioids remain in the body longer than that. It is possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off so it's imperative to call 911 or get the overdosing person medical attention as soon as possible after the dose is administered.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 29, 2023, approved selling naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

DOES THE FDA APPROVAL MEAN I CAN BUY IT AT CVS OR WALGREENS?

Yes. Narcan was expected to be available over-the-counter at pharmacies by late summer, the company said.

Other brands of naloxone and injectable forms will not yet be available over the counter, but they could be soon.

The nonprofit Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., which has funding from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has an application before the FDA to distribute its version of spray naloxone without a prescription

Once available over the counter, the drug could be available at places without pharmacies, like convenience stores, supermarkets and from online retailers.