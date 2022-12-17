Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a duplex.

Firefighters began searching the residence and found an adult female inside, officials said.

According to fire officials, the woman was taken outside the home and given medical treatment before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the woman later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fire caused significant damage to the residence, officials said.

According to officials, two other adults from the adjoining duplex, both of whom were uninjured, were displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials said the Red Cross responded to the scene to aid residents in need of assistance.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing, officials said.

