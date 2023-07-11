Woman killed in apparent road rage shooting in Hurst, driver sought by police

Hurst Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman in an apparent road rage shooting along East Loop 820 Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to assist a shooting victim on the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where she died just after 2 a.m. She was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Paola Nunez Linares, of Fort Worth.

The woman's husband told police they were driving northbound on Loop 820 when they were involved in an incident with another driver. The husband said someone in that vehicle fired several shots at them, fatally wounding his wife.

NBC 5 News Hurst Police investigate a fatal road rage shooting, Monday, July 10, 2023.

After the shooting, the man exited the highway and pulled into a Shell station on Hurst Boulevard, and waited for help to arrive.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the shooter's vehicle was described as a small, dark-colored older model car. No other description has been provided. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information, including video or images, is asked to contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179.