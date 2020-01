A 20-year-old woman was killed after hitting an SUV into a pillar in Fort Worth Wednesday night, police said. Three others who were passengers were hospitalized.

Police responded at about 10:24 p.m. to the 3400 block of westbound West Freeway between University and the Montgomery Street exit. No other vehicles were involved.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as Emily Kate Beckham of Burleson.