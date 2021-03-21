Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Crash on I-20; 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested

A woman has died and her four passengers were injured early Sunday after officials say a 16-year-old boy ran into the back of their truck and fled on foot without stopping to help.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Interstate 20, near the exit to Hampton Road, in Red Bird.

Investigators say a 2007 orange Nissan hit the back left quarter of a Ford F-150, which caused both vehicles to veer to the right and spin. The truck overturned down an embankment before coming to a stop upside down, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman whose name has not been released, died at the location.

An 11-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were taken to Children's Health, and an 18-year-old man and 37-year-old man were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. All were hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff's department said.

Several witnesses told officials that they saw the driver of the Nissan get out and flee after the crash.

Dallas police later found and detained the driver, who was taken first to the hospital as a precaution and then to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released because he is a juvenile, faces a charge of accident involving death failure to stop and render aid, officials said.