Woman Injured, Hit by Car Outside Fort Worth Bar, Police Say

A woman is injured after she was struck by a car in the West 7th area of Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a major accident at 2801 Crockett Street at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Police said that earlier in the night, officers responded to a disturbance in which an intoxicated male was arguing with staff at the Concrete Cowboy bar and was subsequently asked to leave.

Officers determined that the male had a friend who was able to drive him home, police said.

According to police, the male got into his own vehicle instead of his friend's. The man drove down the street and attempted to run over some of the bar staff standing outside of the bar, police said.

Police said the man drove over the curb and hit several objects before turning around and attempting to run over the bar staff again.

According to police, the man ran over a female who was not a bar staff member. The woman was possibly a patron from the bar, and police say it does not appear that the female was the driver's intended target.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped and taken into custody at the intersection of North University Drive Morton Street.

Police said the suspect will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The female who was hit by the suspect's car was transported to a local hospital. Her latest condition is unknown, police said.