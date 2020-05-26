Fort Worth

Woman Injured, Hit by Car Outside Fort Worth Bar, Police Say

Officers responded to a disturbance in which an intoxicated male was arguing with staff at the Concrete Cowboy bar and was subsequently asked to leave

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A woman is injured after she was struck by a car in the West 7th area of Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a major accident at 2801 Crockett Street at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Police said that earlier in the night, officers responded to a disturbance in which an intoxicated male was arguing with staff at the Concrete Cowboy bar and was subsequently asked to leave.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Irving 2 hours ago

Special Service Dog Puppies Arrive By Plane at Love Field

Officers determined that the male had a friend who was able to drive him home, police said.

According to police, the male got into his own vehicle instead of his friend's. The man drove down the street and attempted to run over some of the bar staff standing outside of the bar, police said.

Police said the man drove over the curb and hit several objects before turning around and attempting to run over the bar staff again.

According to police, the man ran over a female who was not a bar staff member. The woman was possibly a patron from the bar, and police say it does not appear that the female was the driver's intended target.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped and taken into custody at the intersection of North University Drive Morton Street.

Police said the suspect will likely be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The female who was hit by the suspect's car was transported to a local hospital. Her latest condition is unknown, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us