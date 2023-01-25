Woman Holding Toddler Shot in a Drive-By Shooting in Fort Worth, Police Say

Three people are in custody after a woman says she was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon as she held a toddler in her arms.

Fort Worth Police said officers were sent to a home on the 4700 block of Strong Avenue at about 12:34 p.m. after a 20-year-old woman reported the shooting.

The woman told investigators she was holding a toddler in her arms when an unfamiliar vehicle stopped in front of her residence and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at them.

The woman was hit at least once in her "upper extremities" and dropped the toddler.

Though the child was not hit by the gunfire, both the woman and child were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators were able to get information about the shooter's vehicle and track it to the 5800 block of E. Berry Street where officers attempted a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped on the 6100 block of Truman Street and three people inside the car were taken into custody without further incident.

Police said officers found several weapons, though no further information about them was released.