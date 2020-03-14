Denton

Woman Found Slain in Denton Home May Have Been There For Days: Police

No arrests have been made

Generic police car lights.
File Photo

Denton police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found in a home Friday as a homicide.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Cross Timber Street after a caller said she went to check on her mother and found her dead, police said.

The victim is thought to have been dead for at least several days before she was found. Police said foul play is suspected.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Smaller Crowds Support Lower Greenville Businesses After St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

Saginaw 41 mins ago

2 Men Dead in Head-On Collision in Saginaw: Police

The woman's identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may call Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986.

This article tagged under:

Dentoncrime
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us