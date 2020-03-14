Woman Found Slain in Denton Home May Have Been There For Days: Police

Denton police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found in a home Friday as a homicide.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Cross Timber Street after a caller said she went to check on her mother and found her dead, police said.

The victim is thought to have been dead for at least several days before she was found. Police said foul play is suspected.

The woman's identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may call Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986.