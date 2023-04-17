Woman, Firefighter Injured in Early-Morning Fire at Dallas Apartments

A firefighter and a woman suffered minor injuries in a 2-alarm apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Monday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that just after 5 a.m. they were called to a large two-alarm fire at the Forestwood on the Creek apartments on Forest Lane and that firefighters arrived to find the fire "well into its advanced stages" with flames coming through the roof.

Aerial ladders and hand lines were used to knock down the fire and firefighters were then able to get inside part of the three-story building before the fire was tapped out.

DFR said all of the residents were able to evacuate safely, but that a female resident and a firefighter were hospitalized for unspecified minor injuries.

Dean Self, the brother of the woman who was hurt, told NBC 5 Monday morning that his sister is expected to be OK but that her apartment is gone.

"I showed up around 5:15 and she was out here. She was getting to where she was about to pass out. They put her in the ambulance and rushed her to Parkland. Her house is destroyed. They let me in to see and it's destroyed," Self said.

Self said he was told the fire may have started on a balcony but that he didn't know how it started.

DFR said eight of the building's 12 apartments were heavily damaged and uninhabitable and that 16 people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Some displaced residents were fortunate to leave with clothing while others left with nothing at all.

At 11 a.m., six hours after the fire was first reported, firefighters were still working to extinguish hot spots within the debris.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.