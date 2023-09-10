Woman files complaint with Red Oak Police after she says officers mistakenly kicked in her door

A Red Oak woman said she filed a complaint with police after she said officers responding to a domestic call tried to enter her apartment by mistake. Her Ring camera captured what appeared to be an officer kicking in her door.

“It was very aggressive banging and it happened so quickly that by the time I got out of my bed, I heard kicking on the door," said the woman, who said this took place on Sept. 4 at around 11:30 p.m.

The 21-second video appears to show someone with their fingers over the camera while ringing the Ring doorbell and knocking on the door.

"So I grabbed my gun because I do have a license to carry. I thought somebody was breaking in. Before I opened the door, I did look at my Ring camera for my own safety and I saw that it was the police. I put my firearm away and I opened my door for them," she said.

The Red Oak woman, who asked NBC 5 not to share her identity over concerns about revealing her private information in a public forum, said officers told her they had the wrong apartment when trying to respond to a domestic call.

Three officers are seen in the hallway in the video clip. At one point, it appeared one of the officers was heard asking if it was the right one (door).

"They quickly told me, 'It's fine, we have the wrong apartment you can go back in please,' and I realized at that time my door was actually broken or the locks on it was broken so it was hard for me to close it back," she said.

"It was just super scary, I do understand that they were trying to protect the woman who was screaming across the way, but it just seemed to be very low regard for protocol and other people's safety who were not involved," said the woman who filed the complaint.

NBC 5 reached out to Red Oak Police who said it is reviewing the incident that took place at an apartment on Overlook Dr.

The woman said she did talk to a lieutenant about the incident and she said she felt, "Like protocol wasn’t followed and the situation was handled very poorly and it was more so just him talking to me trying to smooth things over I felt a bit gas lit by the whole situation."

She went on to state, "My biggest concern is for one, the police did not announce themselves, I had no idea who was banging on my door, I was scared for my safety. They actually covered the ring cameras so I couldn’t see who was out there. They didn’t vocally say who it was and also just the fact that they immediately went to trying and kick in down the door," she said.

Because the review is ongoing, the police didn't provide any additional comments.

The woman said while she understands the officers were trying to respond to a call, she fears the alleged mistake could have ended tragically.

“I wasn't here alone, I had my boyfriend here, and so had he opened the door and they see a gun and they see me, especially me being a person of color, a black woman, it was very scary because I know that this really could have ended in a fatality," she said.