Woman Facing Capital Murder Charge in Dallas Man’s Death

Two people facing capital murder charges in connection with January homicide

Carina Anaya Villa
Two people are now facing capital murder charges in connection with a homicide in Dallas earlier this month.

Carina Anaya Villa was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Sylvester Veal on Monday. She joins Brent Burr who was arrested Jan. 18 on the same charge.

Police haven't released a lot of details on the motive or what led them to Burr and Villa.

Veal was found shortly after midnight Jan. 16 on the ground in the 1600 block of Pine Street near South Lamar Street, in South Dallas.

Brent burr and carina villa
Police said Veal died of homicidal violence but released little other information in the case other than that they needed help identifying a red car recorded on surveillance video near the time Veal was believed to have been killed.

Villa was arrested Saturday and charged with capital murder. She's being held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Burr was arrested Jan. 18 and was charged with capital murder. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond; additional charges have raised Burr's bond to $601,000.

