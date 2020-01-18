Dallas

Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in 33-Year-Old’s Slaying

Sylvester Veal was found shortly after midnight Thursday in the 1600 block of Pine Street

Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for help from the public identifying the driver of a vehicle seen leaving the scene Thursday in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dallas police have released a photo of a truck seen leaving the area where a 33-year-old man's body was found Thursday.

Sylvester Veal was found shortly after midnight Thursday laying in the street in the 1600 block of Pine Street, near South Lamar Street, in South Dallas.

Veal was pronounced dead of homicidal violence, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Mavericks 2 hours ago

Doncic, Hardaway lead Mavericks over Trail Blazers, 120-112

Richardson 13 hours ago

Richardson Parents Give Back to School Custodian

Police released a photo of a red pickup that was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver or the case may call Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallascrime
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us