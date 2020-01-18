Dallas Police Searching for Suspect in 33-Year-Old’s Slaying

Dallas police have released a photo of a truck seen leaving the area where a 33-year-old man's body was found Thursday.

Sylvester Veal was found shortly after midnight Thursday laying in the street in the 1600 block of Pine Street, near South Lamar Street, in South Dallas.

Veal was pronounced dead of homicidal violence, police said.

Police released a photo of a red pickup that was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver or the case may call Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.