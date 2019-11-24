Woman Charged With Posing as a Male Soldier Wanted by Fort Worth Police

A woman charged with posing as a male soldier is wanted by Fort Worth police for identity theft.

Kelsie Hoover, 28, is accused of stealing people's identities and claiming to be a military veteran to get jobs.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Hoover worked at KPS Global before she abruptly quit her job on Nov. 1. She had been working under a different name and using a falsified identification card.

At the time, Hoover's bosses had no idea that she was on the run from police, the Star-Telegram reported.

Hoover, a former Baylor University student, gained national attention in 2015 when she was arrested for pretending to be a male soldier who had been awarded a Purple Heart. She was the first person to be arrested under the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

She was found guilty on fraud charges in Nevada and faced a 20-year prison sentence, but she failed to show up for sentencing.

Hoover reappeared in Fort Worth with a new name and identity, but has since skipped town.

According to the Star-Telegram, Hoover told her bosses that she was moving to San Antonio, but police said there was no way of to know where she was actually going.