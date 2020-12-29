Woman Barricades Herself Inside Vehicle Following Burleson Police Chase

A woman is in police custody after a chase in Far South Fort Worth involving Burleson police.

Officers were involved in a slow speed pursuit of an orange Chevy Camaro northbound on South Freeway near Garden Acres Drive at approximately 12:35 a.m.

The woman driving the Camaro continued northbound on the service road before turning westbound on Everman Parkway.

She eventually stopped along Everman Parkway just west of Interstate 35 and refused to exit the vehicle.

According to police, the woman eventually taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. after barricading herself and a dog inside the vehicle for nearly an hour.

Burleson Animal Control took custody of the woman's dog after she was taken into custody.

The woman stopped and continued several times during the pursuit, at one point attempting to drive off after police placed spike strips under one of her tires.

No additional information is available at this time.