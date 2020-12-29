Burleson

Woman Barricades Herself Inside Vehicle Following Burleson Police Chase

The woman eventually taken into custody after barricading herself and a dog inside the vehicle for nearly an hour

Metro

A woman is in police custody after a chase in Far South Fort Worth involving Burleson police.

Officers were involved in a slow speed pursuit of an orange Chevy Camaro northbound on South Freeway near Garden Acres Drive at approximately 12:35 a.m.

The woman driving the Camaro continued northbound on the service road before turning westbound on Everman Parkway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 16 mins ago

Fort Worth Mom's Art Brought Us #SomethingGood in 2020

She eventually stopped along Everman Parkway just west of Interstate 35 and refused to exit the vehicle.

According to police, the woman eventually taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. after barricading herself and a dog inside the vehicle for nearly an hour.

Burleson Animal Control took custody of the woman's dog after she was taken into custody.

The woman stopped and continued several times during the pursuit, at one point attempting to drive off after police placed spike strips under one of her tires.

No additional information is available at this time.

This article tagged under:

BurlesonFort Worthpolice chaseBurleson policefar south fort worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us