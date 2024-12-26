Woman arrested in connection to Plano hit-and-run that injured child

Plano police arrested a 49-year-old woman Thursday in connection to a Dec. 10 hit-and-run that injured a child.

Officers arrested Zulma Beltran of Richardson around 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 on charges of a felony, collision involving personal injury and is currently being held in the Plano City Jail.

The crash occurred on Dec. 10 at the intersection of Wilson Drive and Westridge Drive. Doorbell camera footage shared by police captured the incident of the vehicle hitting the child and then driving away.

Plano police identified the suspected driver of the car last week but did not release the name of the woman pending the issue of a warrant.

After Plano police announced they identified the suspect on Friday, backlash erupted on social media over not naming the woman.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Traffic Unit.