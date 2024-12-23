Plano police respond to backlash over not naming hit-and-run suspect, say they gave an update ‘too soon'

The Plano Police Department is responding to backlash after they declined to name the suspected driver until an arrest warrant was executed in the Dec. 10 hit-and-run involving a child.

On Friday, police announced they had identified the suspected driver and interviewed her, where she admitted her involvement in the incident. In that same statement, police also detailed that the women "expressed deep regret" for not remaining at the scene. They also said they would withhold the identity of the woman until after the warrant is served.

Outrage erupted in replies to police announcing they identified a suspect, with some demanding for the woman's identity to be released.

The driver has been identified, interviewed & admitted to her involvement in the hit-and-run. She expressed deep regret for not remaining at the scene to ensure the child’s safety.

As our investigation progresses, we are working closely with our partners at the Collin County DA. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) December 20, 2024

Now, the Plano Police Department is clarifying their statement on social media.

"Once the warrant has been executed her identity will be public. And you’re correct, just because she is sorry doesn’t mean her actions don’t have felony consequences," Plano police posted to X. "Typically we would have waited to tell the public she was identified until she was arrested; now updating too soon in the process has some jumping to the wrong conclusions. The crash may have been an accident but her failure to render aid was a choice."

Earlier this month, police released home surveillance video in an effort to get the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The camera captured the incident which happened in a residential corner on Wilson and Westridge Drives. The video shows a child walking across the street with a backpack on. A vehicle approaches making a left turn. The driver then makes impact as the child is heard screaming while flipping over the hood. Following the collision, the child gets up off the ground, still screaming, as the driver backs up and drives away.

It's unclear if the police department currently has an arrest warrant and when they are planning on executing it.