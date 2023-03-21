Woman, 30, Dies After Being Shot, Crashing in Suspected Road Rage Incident in East Dallas

Dallas Police are looking for two people they say shot a woman during a possible road rage incident early Tuesday morning along an Interstate 30 service road, leading to a crash.

Investigators said police were called to a shooting at RL Thornton Freeway and Winslow Avenue at about 12:11 a.m.

It was there that police found 30-year-old Nancy Aguilar, who they learned had been shot while driving along the 5500 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway service road.

Detectives believe Aguilar, "Was involved in an incident while driving and words were exchanged with two unknown Black males in another vehicle."

The statement from police goes on to say that as both drivers traveled east on the service road, the men shot at the woman's car, hitting her once. The woman's car then crashed into a retaining wall behind a gas station at Winslow Avenue and the service road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to provide medical aid, but police said the woman died at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the woman's cause of death. A passenger inside Aguilar's car was not hurt in either the shooting or the crash.

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying both the men who fired on the woman and the car they were driving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or by email at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.