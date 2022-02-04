Winter Weather Leaves Dallas Animal Services Overflowing, in Need of Adopters

The major winter storm that struck North Texas this week has led to an increase in emergency animal calls causing Dallas Animal Services to run out of kennels for the pets arriving at shelters.

"The ice and snow couldn't have come at a worse time," DAS Director MeLissa Webber said. "It really has created the perfect storm at DAS. We are currently at capacity for medium and large dogs. We have close to 400 pets at our shelter, and we expect to take in dozens more in the coming days. Without additional support from our community, we're going to be faced with some very difficult euthanasia decisions, which we all desperately want to avoid."

Webber said the North Texans should consider fostering or adopting a pet.

"We have so many wonderful dogs who would love to provide extra warmth to your family," Webber said. "Taking them home even for a few days will literally save their lives. They are depending on the compassion of our community."

Adoptions can be completed remotely with curbside pet pick-up once it is safe to drive, DAS said. They can also be completed in person at one of the two DAS two locations.

The main DAS shelter, which houses most of the animals, is located at 1818 North Westmoreland Road.

Pets are also available at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, located at 16821 North Coit Road.

Same-day fostering is also available through the Westmoreland location.

According to DAS, those who would like to report a pet that is outside in freezing temperatures and lacks adequate shelter or drinking water for a prolonged period should call 311 or make a service request through the OurDallas mobile app.

"As the temperature continues to drop, prevention is key," said Webber. "Bring your pets inside or make sure they have warm shelter from the wind and weather so that they stay safe and don't end up at DAS."

For hours, available pets, or additional information on adoption or fostering, please visit BeDallas90.org. Additional information about winter pet safety can also be found on the site.