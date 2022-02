The Tarrant Area Food Bank has been forced to cancel its mega mobile event because of winter weather.

The event at Herman Clark Stadium was scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday, but TAFB announced the food distribution has been canceled "for the safety of those we serve, our employees and our volunteers."

North Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Those in need of food are asked to visit TAFB.org/Find-Food to find help.