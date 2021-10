Someone is $2 million dollars richer after buying a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Fort Worth.

The winning ticket for the Sept. 3 drawing was sold at the Albertson's on Oakmont Boulevard.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.