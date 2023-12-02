Wife of Fort Worth CEO, survivor of fatal car crash, released from hospital

A Fort Worth woman recovering from a tragic accident that killed her husband and two kids has been discharged from the hospital, according to information posted by her family.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, was the CEO of Muckleroy & Falls, a contractor in Fort Worth.

He, his wife Lauren, and two young children were visiting family in the Austin area for Thanksgiving when they got into a fatal car crash in Blanco County.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lauren was driving when, for unknown reasons, a man driving a Toyota Tacoma crossed the double lines and crashed into the Muckleroys' SUV.

Everyone in their car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report, except for Lauren, who was taken to an Austin hospital.

Muckleroy & Falls shared a link to an online journal about Lauren's recovery being updated by the family. They said Lauren is out of the intensive care unit. In a post on Friday, they wrote that she expected to soon be discharged from the hospital, saying, "She is going to need a lot of time alone to begin processing everything that has happened and her new reality."

The family posted again to say she'd been released from the hospital on Sunday.

"Please continue to love on Lauren from wherever you are, near and far. She needs it and feels it IS making a difference," the family said.

The preliminary DPS crash report indicated that the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Another woman was driving a Nissan Versa behind the Muckleroys' SUV, hitting it during the crash and rolling over. She was released at the scene, according to the report.