Widow takes stand in the trial of former Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags

More powerful testimony Wednesday in the trial of a Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags that resulted in one death and several cardiac emergencies.

On day three of federal court proceedings, jurors heard hours of testimony in the trial of former Dallas doctor Raynoldo Ortiz.

Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags resulting in several medical emergencies and one death.

Perhaps the most compelling moment during day three was the moment John Casper took the stand.

Casper is the widower of Dr. Melanie Casper – an anesthesiologist who died in 2022 after taking home an IV from the North Dallas facility where both she and Ortiz worked.

Casper told the jury his wife hooked herself to the IV to rehydrate because she wasn’t feeling well. He said she called him screaming minutes later.

He says he rushed to help and called 911, and said his wife collapsed soon after with the IV bag still connected to her arm.

Casper said he administered CPR until EMTs arrived but Melanie did not survive.

Nurse Brooke Buchanan took the stand Wednesday as well. Buchanan said she worked with Ortiz often. According to her testimony, she said she found it strange when Ortiz started retrieving his own IV bags in 2022.

On the part of the defense, the team attempted to cast doubt on whether other underlying conditions or procedures could have resulted in the medical emergencies of other patients.

They also argue Ortiz is never seen on camera hooking the bags up to patients himself.