An alleged kidnapper is facing felony charges after running from police, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

On Friday at about 10 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said a man had been holding her hostage for four days. She said she was able to escape from the kidnapper's white Dodge van in the Walmart parking lot at 6770 Westworth Boulevard in West Fort Worth.

Responding officers reported seeing the man's van speeding through a neighboring Lowes parking lot on Alta Mere Drive. When police tried to stop the driver, he fled, ran two red lights, and crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Alta Mere Drive and Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The man, identified by police as 52-year-old Reginald Jameson, then tried to escape on foot. As he tried to climb a fence at a nearby business, police hit him with a stun gun and took him into custody.

Fort Worth and Westworth Village police responded to assist with the crashes. One driver reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released. Police said the other driver was not injured.

“I am extremely proud of the heroic actions by our police team, and we are thankful that this woman was able to be rescued by officers safely,” White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said. “We are grateful that no innocent people or officers were seriously injured based upon the dangerous driving actions by this offender and that this victim of the kidnapping will be OK. We are also thankful for the outstanding partnership between our city, Westworth Village and Fort Worth.”

Jameson was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and charged with felony unlawful restraint, strangulation of a family member, two counts of evading arrest and a misdemeanor charge for failing to render aid in the crash. His charges also listed a violation of his pre-existing parole for substantial battery and domestic abuse in connection to four counts of domestic abuse he received in Wisconsin in 2022.

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., no bail has been set. It's unclear if Jameson has acquired legal representation.

Police did not reveal any details about the woman's relationship with Jameson or provide an update on her condition.