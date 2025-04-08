It's that time of year to watch your step! Snakes are starting to come out across North Texas

As temperatures warm up and summer days approach, snakes are emerging from their dens after sheltering from the cold winter months across North Texas.

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT SNAKES

Snakes are comparatively long-lived. Even small snakes may live as long as 12 years, and large species may live 40 years or longer. In urban areas such as Dallas-Fort Worth, the average life span can be five to seven years. Also, snakes have a much higher death rate in an urban setting because of people killing them, being run over, or being preyed upon by domestic animals.

Snakes do not hibernate in the traditional way of deep sleep, but they go into brumation. Brumation is a state of partial dormancy or low energy. They do this to conserve energy for breeding and other activities in the warm months.

Venomous snakes generally have slitted or elliptical pupils, while non-venomous snakes usually have round pupils. One of the snake facts to keep an eye out for. However, there are still certain exceptions. If you encounter a snake, it’s best to stay away.

Snake venom is deadly saliva that contains toxins that help immobilize, digest, and defend against prey or threats. Once expelled, it targets different bodily functions, such as sight, breathing, or red blood cell production.

Snake scales serve different purposes for different species. For most snakes, the scales help them retain moisture in the body. In other cases, the scales help grip and reduce friction, helping snakes navigate faster in different terrains.

Snakeskin doesn’t stretch like human skin, so they must molt or shed as they grow. On average, snakes shed their skins 3-6 times a year in a process called ecdysis. Prior to shedding, a new layer of skin grows underneath the old one.

Though reptiles usually lay eggs, 30% of snakes actually give birth to live young. Live birth for snakes is either viviparous (no eggs) or ovoviviparous (the eggs are hatched inside the mother’s body), depending on the species.

SEVERAL SNAKES CALL NORTH TEXAS HOME

Several varieties of venomous snakes call North Texas home.

Copperhead snakes are commonly found in the area, where they inflict more bites than any other snake species. Unlike most venomous snakes, copperheads give no warning signs and strike almost immediately if they feel threatened. Thankfully, their venom is relatively mild and rarely deadly for humans.

Cottonmouth snakes, also known as water moccasins, can be identified by the white color in their mouths. Cottonmouths are semiaquatic, so they're comfortable both swimming in water and basking on land. They are the only venomous snake in the U.S. that spends a lot of time in the water. Cottonmouths rarely bite humans and usually do so only when provoked.

Western diamondback rattlesnakes prefer living in arid desert and semi-desert conditions. They are often found hiding under vegetation or other cover items, such as rocks, branches, and debris. As with other rattlesnake species, western diamondbacks only strike for defense and potential food. Left alone, these are reclusive animals that avoid people. Bites happen because it feels threatened, or that person antagonized it.

The venom of most diamondback rattlesnake species tends to be less toxic than that of other rattlesnake species. However, they can inject large amounts into victims, making their bites quite dangerous.

WHAT TO DO WHEN A SNAKE IS NEAR

It is especially good practice to be careful as rain increases in the area and forces snakes to come out and seek shelter. Here's what to do just in case:

Stay calm: Moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite your lower body.

Keep your distance. If you hear rattling, move away from the area.

Keep your lawn cut low and remove brush or debris.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, here is what the CDC recommends.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible (dial 911 or call local Emergency Medical Services [EMS]). Antivenom is the treatment for serious snake envenomation. The sooner antivenom can be started, the sooner irreversible damage from venom can be stopped. Driving oneself to the hospital is not advised because people with snakebites can become dizzy or pass out.

Take a photograph of the snake from a safe distance if possible. Identifying the snake can help with the treatment of the snakebite.

Keep calm.

Inform your supervisor.

Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital. Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort. Remove rings and watch before swelling starts. Wash the bite with soap and water. Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing. Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.



Experts say if you are bitten by a snake, you should always seek medical attention, especially if a child, older adult, or anyone with a compromised immune system is bitten.

If you have been bitten by a snake, contact 911, go to an emergency room, or call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for help.

WHAT NOT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, the CDC recommends you DO NOT do the following things.

Do NOT do any of the following:

Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it. NEVER handle a venomous snake, not even a dead one or its decapitated head.

Do not wait for symptoms to appear if bitten; get medical help right away.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.

Do not try to suck out the venom.

Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller.

Do not take pain relievers (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).

Do not apply electric shock or folk therapies.

So North Texas, use caution when you're out and about this spring and summer. Please, LOOK DOWN!