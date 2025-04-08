Dallas

Reunion Tower prepares to dim lights for spring bird migration

The Texas Conservation Alliance says peak migration runs from April 22 to May 12

By Lauren Harper

The sun sets as a flock of birds flies past Reunion Tower on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Dallas' Reunion Tower will go dark starting next week in preparation for this spring's bird migration.

Lights Out, Texas!, a campaign by the National Audubon Society to protect billions of migratory birds, said one out of every three birds in the spring and one out of every four birds in the fall pass through Texas.

Since birds mostly migrate at night, Audubon said city lights can disorient them and lead to collisions with buildings. Between 100 million and 1 billion birds die yearly in collisions with manmade objects.

Lights Out, DFW!, part of the larger statewide movement, is working to combat light pollution in the Metroplex and help ensure safe passage for migratory birds.

To that end, Reunion Tower will once again participate by dimming its lights overnight. Between April 14 and May 18, the lights will be turned off from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. From dusk to 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to sunrise, the lights will be dimmed by 50%.

In previous years, other buildings in both Dallas and Fort Worth have taken part in the Lights Out campaigns.

