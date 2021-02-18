When Will Trash, Recycling Collection Resume in North Texas?

Services were delayed in many cities across North Texas as severe winter weather swept across the state.

Three USPS plants in Dallas and Coppell were suspended or redirected because of the weather and power outages, but had resumed normal operations by Thursday, according to a USPS spokeswoman.

In many cities hit by snow and icy conditions, garbage and recycling collection has been delayed. Some cities are preparing to resume those services while others have not finalized plans to start collections again.

Check your city's website or social media for more information on service disruptions.

Republic Services will not be operating Thursday for trash and recycling and the Arlington Landfill will be closed.

Collection services remained suspended Thursday. The city of Dallas said it hopes to begin limited operations Friday to get to areas that they were unable to collect last week.

Full operations will restart on Monday on the normal collection schedule.

The city has asked that people place their roll carts out on their designated day and leave them until they are picked up.

Residents should follow the normal set-out schedule for brush and bulky trash collection, but expect delays.

Residential solid waste and recycling services are postponed for the week and will resume next week for curbside services.

Commercial pickup is expected to resume Friday.

Brush and bulk services will resume the week of March 1.

There is no solid waste collection Thursday. Residential garbage and recycling is expected to resume Friday for people whose collections are scheduled for Friday.

The city has suspended its policy requiring that garage cart lids be closed through Feb. 27. Extra garbage should be placed in the cart even if the lid does not closed. Up to two additional bags of garbage can be placed beside or behind the cart, according to the city.

Bulk waste collections for week 3 are expected to begin Friday and will likely continue into the following week. Bulk week 4 collections will begin after the previous week's have been completed.

The Environmental Collection Center will open Thursday and the city's four drop-off stations will reopen Friday.

Trash, recycling, bulky and yard trimming services are delayed because of bad road conditions. The city has asked that people place their carts at the collection points as usual and leave them there until they have been collected.

All Texas Pure Products remain closed Thursday.