winter weather

When Will Trash, Recycling Collection Resume in North Texas?

When will trash be picked up?

Garbage bin
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Services were delayed in many cities across North Texas as severe winter weather swept across the state.

Three USPS plants in Dallas and Coppell were suspended or redirected because of the weather and power outages, but had resumed normal operations by Thursday, according to a USPS spokeswoman.

In many cities hit by snow and icy conditions, garbage and recycling collection has been delayed. Some cities are preparing to resume those services while others have not finalized plans to start collections again.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

black history month 41 mins ago

‘Black Is Beautiful' Exhibit at Galleria Dallas Celebrates Black Resilience and Beauty

Check your city's website or social media for more information on service disruptions.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington

Republic Services will not be operating Thursday for trash and recycling and the Arlington Landfill will be closed.

Dallas

Collection services remained suspended Thursday. The city of Dallas said it hopes to begin limited operations Friday to get to areas that they were unable to collect last week.

Full operations will restart on Monday on the normal collection schedule.

The city has asked that people place their roll carts out on their designated day and leave them until they are picked up.

Residents should follow the normal set-out schedule for brush and bulky trash collection, but expect delays.

Denton

Residential solid waste and recycling services are postponed for the week and will resume next week for curbside services.

Commercial pickup is expected to resume Friday.

Brush and bulk services will resume the week of March 1.

Fort Worth

There is no solid waste collection Thursday. Residential garbage and recycling is expected to resume Friday for people whose collections are scheduled for Friday.

The city has suspended its policy requiring that garage cart lids be closed through Feb. 27. Extra garbage should be placed in the cart even if the lid does not closed. Up to two additional bags of garbage can be placed beside or behind the cart, according to the city.

Bulk waste collections for week 3 are expected to begin Friday and will likely continue into the following week. Bulk week 4 collections will begin after the previous week's have been completed.

The Environmental Collection Center will open Thursday and the city's four drop-off stations will reopen Friday.

Plano

Trash, recycling, bulky and yard trimming services are delayed because of bad road conditions. The city has asked that people place their carts at the collection points as usual and leave them there until they have been collected.

All Texas Pure Products remain closed Thursday.

This article tagged under:

winter weatherRecyclinggarbage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us